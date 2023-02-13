Mrs. Golda White Mabe, age 93 of Stuart, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. She was born in Carroll County on July 9, 1929, to the late Dewey White and Della Spraker White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Mabe, Sr.; a son, Harold C. Mabe, Jr.; and two brothers, Darrell, and Clifton White. Golda had retired from American Furniture and was a member of Ross Harbour United Methodist Church. She enjoyed trips to the beach and doing puzzles.

Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia Evelyn Ivey of Stuart, Connie Reynolds of Callands, Janice and Bobby Sanders of Pilot Mountain, NC, Cathy and Robert Coleman of Stuart; one son, Gary Mabe of Stuart; ten grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; two sisters, Lavonne Wood of Bassett, Alice Reynolds of Obion, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church with Pastors David Gaylor and Larry Wood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.