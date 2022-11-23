Annalee Shelor was selected to be the Grand Marshal of the Meadows of Dan Community Association’s annual Christmas Parade.

Shelor was a graduate of Meadows of Dan High School. She married Dwight Shelor. Their 54-year union resulted in three sons. Annalee worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., from 1951-1953. She started working for the postal service in 1965 and retired as the Postmaster of the Laurel Fork USPS Branch in 1994. Annalee has been a 65-year member at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church where she held or filled

many duties and completed tasks for the church, such as singing in the choir. No stranger to hard work, she volunteered for years and helped out many organizations in Meadows of Dan, including the Women’s Club, Ruritans, and the Community Association.

Trinity Goad, who is among the organizers of the Christmas Parade, said all are invited to the event which begins at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26.

“All are welcome to participate. We love the old cars, tractors, ATVs, lawnmowers” and the like, he said.

Line up for the parade will begin after 2 pm on Light Ridge Road. The parade will extend from there to Meadows of Dan Baptist Church.

“We plan to have a great parade this year just as we have in years past,” Goad said. “The Floyd County High School Band will be back with us again this year, marching and playing their instruments leading the parade route. Santa will be bringing up the end of the parade and he will be hosted by Primitive Coffee in Meadows of Dan, so bring your kids to get those wish lists in early.”

A fire pit and hot chocolate will be held at Janes Café later that day, Goad said, adding that carolers will be at Jane’s Cafe, with refreshments at Concord Corner Store – all free for parade attendees.

“Those are just some of the fun things we have in store that day,” he said, encouraging potential participants and visitors to remember that Nov. 26 also is Small Business Saturday.

“Shop at all our local stores and support small businesses,” Goad said. Additionally, “the Community

Association would like to thank all the businesses that help make this parade possible, and for all of our local volunteers and contributors that make this a success and a way for us to support this annual

Tradition.”

There is no charge for parade entries.

To sign-up or for more information, call Goad at (540) 230-7943.