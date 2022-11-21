Mr. Charles Ashby Matthews, 84 of Ararat, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Matthews was born on April 17, 1938, in Surry County to the late James Franklin and Ruth Leigh Dearmin Matthews. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gladys Lucille Bowman Matthews; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Matthews Maines and Victor, Penny Matthews Resh and Chip; two sons, Keith Matthews, Donnie Matthews; six grandchildren, Timmy Maines and Catherine, Weston Maines and Chelsea, Logan Maines and Lisa, Tyler Hall, Sydnee Hall Holt and Austin, Keaton Matthews-Bennett; four great-grandchildren, Arlo, August, Eleanor, Audrey; two sisters, Lou Matthews Puckett, Bonnie Matthews Harris; a sister-in-law, Margaret Matthews; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Agnes Matthews Goins, Faye Matthews Beasley; and two brothers, William “Leon” Matthews and Jimmy Lee Matthews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 3:00p.m. at Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, located on Willis Gap Road in Ararat, Virginia. Rev. Dean Eaton and Bro. Tommy Nichols will be officiating the service. Mr. Matthew’s body will lie-in-state on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 2:00 PM until closing time and then on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM all at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kristin and Chelsea with Access Home Health for their love and compassion given to Mr. Matthews during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Mountain valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 1427 Edgewood Suite, 101, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.