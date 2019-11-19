Sherry Ratay Teaches Class for Cosmetologists and SCC Students

Hair color expert Sherry Ratay, creator of the “Ratay Way” came to Surry Community College on Monday, Oct. 28 to instruct cosmetologists and current cosmetology students.

Sherry Ratay is an internationally-acclaimed, celebrity colorist, Joico commercially artistic colorist, and award-winning color expert and salon owner. She covered a variety of topics during the day-long seminar including choosing the best hair color for your client, and grey coverage and blending. She also discussed Balayage freehand painting and foil.

“What an educational day for stylists,” said Robin Minton, SCC Cosmetology Lead Instructor. “The agenda for the day was nothing short of amazing. It made every student and stylist think outside the box. We discovered many new breakthroughs with Ammonia versus MEA, as well as new Balayage, Free Hand and Root Shadowing techniques.” Minton adds, “Earning Continuing Education (CE) hours was the goal, but in reality, I think it was what every stylist needed to be on trend and rejuvenated. We believe that CE classes like this will be something that professionals in our area will look forward to every year. We are fortunate that the SCC administrative staff is so supportive of our Cosmetology program and the success of area professionals.”

Ratay travels all over the country to train and educate other professionals. She has had the pleasure and opportunity to make people look and feel beautiful for the past 20 years. Although she owns her own luxury salon in Central Florida called Salon Ratay, she continues to intensely train with all of the major manufacturers in hair color and further her education.

Her passion for education does not stop there. Along with being well versed in teaching all of the other hair color lines, Ratay has decided to dedicate her career to hair color. As a respected professional in the community, her advice has been attributed in Vogue, Salon Today, American Salon, Modern Salon Magazine and Central Florida Lifestyle Publications. She has also been featured in Orlando Magazine, as being named the #1 Hair Colorist for women and men in the Central Florida area.

For more information, contact Lead Cosmetology Instructor, Robin Minton, at (336) 386-3570 or mintonr@surry.edu.