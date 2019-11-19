SCC Students and Staff Volunteer at NEDA Walk

A large group of Surry Community College students and staff took part in the Surry County NEDA (National Eating Disorder Association) Walk, at Dobson Square Park on Sept. 28.

Most of the students are enrolled in Catrena Whitaker’s General and Developmental Psychology courses.

The walk was an effort to advocate, raise awareness, and fundraise for eating disorder research and treatment, as well as weight stigma. Students took time from their personal schedule to walk on behalf of social change and bring more awareness to the developmental effects of positive body image.

Students at the event also took part in writing postcards to state senators regarding school nutrition policies and to individuals in treatment and recovery. As the walk ended, the students also participated in a yoga session.

The Surry County NEDA Walk raised over $2,000 to support eating disorder research and treatment.

