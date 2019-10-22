Sneaker Drive Fundraiser launched

The Stuart Park and Recreation Association is holding a Sneaker Drive Fundraiser. The park will earn funds based on the total pairs of new and used sneakers collected through an organization called GotSneakers. They are asking Patrick County to help by simply donating shoes you do not wear anymore.

Drop off sites include: PHCC Stuart Site, Chamber of Commerce Office, Stuart Elementary School and PCHS Guidance Department.

“We are excited about our sneaker drive,” said Lindsey Puckett, of Stuart Park. “We know that most people have old or outgrown sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for Stuart Park, help the environment, and have the chance to help individuals and families in developing countries who are in desperate need of these shoes. It’s a win-win.”

Any shoe with a rubber sole will be accepted. Some are redistributed throughout the GotSneakers’ network of partners throughout Haiti, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Ukraine.

Shoes in poor condition will be recycled into chipped rubber which is used under playground equipment.

GotSneakers is a unique fundraising initiative that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets. Learn more at www.gotsneakers.com.