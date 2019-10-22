SCC Students Benefit from Free Tutoring Services

The Surry Community College Academic Support Center offers free tutoring services – in-person and online – to current students.

“It seems like a service that is too good to be true, but it’s for real,” said Alan Unsworth, Academic Support Center Director. “We work with students to get the assistance they need, so they can be successful in their classes.”

Surry Community College student Paula Hernandez Saavedra, 26, of Mount Airy, needed to take pre-calculus, but was apprehensive.

“I have never been a strong math student,” said Saavedra.

She started out in developmental math classes and then on to pre-calculus; the Academic Support Center tutors were there for her every step of the way.

“Mr. Donald Fowler was my tutor. The on-one-one tutoring sessions helped me greatly,” she said. “Mr. Fowler used to be an instructor, so he knows the mentality of students and can explain things in different ways based on the way a student learns. He always says that there is no one way to solve a math problem. I am so thankful for Mr. Fowler. He is very patient.”

Saavedra graduated from SCC with an Associate in Arts degree. She is planning to go into an exercise science related field with plans to transfer to UNC-Charlotte or East Carolina University.

The Academic Support Center offers one-time tutoring sessions to help students with reading and writing assignments in any subject, and tutors will also work with students at regularly scheduled sessions throughout the semester. All of the services are free to current students. Online tutoring is available around the clock; students should logon to tutor.com through their Moodle classroom.

To schedule a tutoring appointment, stop by the Academic Support Center on the Dobson campus, R-212 (top floor of the Library), call (336) 386-3260 or email asc@surry.edu. Group study sessions are also offered with no appointment needed; a list of these group study sessions can be located online library.surry.edu/ASC.