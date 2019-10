School Menu October 23-30

Breakfast: Grab and Go carts in each school; Wednesday: Apple Freudal, Fruit & Yogurt Parfait w/Granola. Thursday: Chocolate Chip Muffin, Biscuit/Gravy. Friday: Breakfast Pizza. Monday: Strawberry Mini Bagel, Chicken Biscuit. Tuesday: Mini Cinni Bagel

Colby Cheese Omelet/Toast. Wednesday: Mini Glazed Breakfast Bites

Mini Maple Pancakes.

Lunch: Grab and Go carts in each school;

Wednesday: Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Popcorn Chicken, WG Soft Yeast Roll, Fresh Tossed Salad/Dressing, Seasoned Yellow Corn, 9-12: Fresh Broccoli Salad. Thursday: Corn Dog, Cheese Pizza, Smokin’ Hot Baked Beans, Twisted Twister Fries, 9-12: Honey Apple Crisp. Friday: ACP/Garlic Breadstick, Pepperoni Pizza, Lettuce/Tomato/Mild Spicy Salsa, Tender Steamed Broccoli, Great Northern White Beans, 9-12: Hot Tomato Soup/Crackers. Monday: Hot Gravy with Diced Chicken, Soft Pollo Flavored Rice, Pepperoni Pizza, Creamy Hot Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, 9-12: Royal Chocolate Brownie Tuesday: Taco/Cheese, Multigrain Tortilla/Mild Salsa, Cheese Pizza, Crisp Lettuce/Red Ripe Tomato, Refried Beans w/ Cheese, Scrumptious Squash w/Onions, 9-12: Fluffy Fiesta Rice. Wednesday: Hot Fresh Cheesy Lasagna, Popcorn Chicken, Soft Garlic Bread Stick, Fresh Tossed Salad/Dressing, Seasoned Yellow Corn, 9-12: Sweet Green Peas

*ALL STUDENTS EAT FREE IF CHOOSING A REIMBURSABLE MEAL. We offer food items containing five (5) components (fruit, vegetable, grains, meat & milk). THE STUDENT MUST SELECT, 3 FOOD COMPONENTS ONE OF WHICH NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST½ cup FRUIT OR ¾ cup VEGETABLE, TO HAVE A REIMBURSABLE LUNCH.