PCHS Volleyball Suffers Tough Loss on Senior Night

By Ashlee Mullis

The Lady Cougar Varsity Volleyball Team lost to Magna Vista on Senior Night, Oct. 17, in an exciting five set match. The scores were 24-26, 27-17, 26-28, 25-13, and 15-17. The team had 50 kills, 12 blocks, 47 assists, 24 aces, and 52 digs.

The Cougars finished the regular season 10-10.

“The two seniors tonight had amazing games,” Coach Heidi Moore said. “Jenny Turner, our libero, had 20 digs, three assists and one ace. Erin Keith had six kills, four blocks, five aces and seven digs. We are so proud of how well these two seniors have represented our program. They are both amazing young ladies and we wish both the best as they move along to college.”

The JV team lost in two sets with scores of 21-25 and 23-25. The team earned 36 digs, three aces, 22 kills, and 22 assists for the entire match. The overall record for the JV season was 9-11.