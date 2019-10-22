PCHS Middle School Golf Ends Season

By Ashlee Mullis

The PCHS Middle School Golf Team finished up their season on Oct. 10 at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston. Franklin County won the match with a score of 177. Halifax finished second with a 184, Patrick County took third place with a 198, and Martinsville finished with a 246.

Tucker Swails led the Cougars with a 45, Noah Jessup shot a 47, and Miller Hopkins and Dylan Hodges each finished with a 53.

Coach Ryan Pendleton said, “The middle school team finished up their season finishing 3rd in a four-team match. The Cougars improved tremendously from the beginning of the season, having a very successful season.”