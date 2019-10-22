PCHS Varsity Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins

By Ashlee Mullis

The Patrick County Volleyball hosted Dan River on October 14. The Lady Cougars won in three straight sets with scores of 27-25, 26-16, 25-21. They had 48 digs, 38 kills, 36 assists, 12 blocks, and eight aces in the match. The JV team lost in two sets with scores of 15-25 and 15-25. The team had a total of 12 digs, five aces, 15 kills, and 15 assists. On October 15 the teams travelled to Martinsville to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The varsity Cougars won in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-15. The team had 38 digs, 27 kills, 24 assists, 11 aces, and four blocks. The varsity Lady Cougars are now 10-9 overall. The JV team won in two sets with scores 25-14and 25-10. The team earned 11 digs, 15 aces, 15 kills, and 13 assists in the match. Both teams will host Magna Vista on Thursday for the last regular season home match.