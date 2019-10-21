Fire crews extinguish vehicle fire

Stuart Fire Department and Station 8 were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, to a vehicle fire at 123 Woodlin Lane in Stuart. Stuart Fire Department responded with three trucks and nine personnel.

The car was fully involved when the caller summoned emergency personnel.

Members from SFD quickly extinguished the fire and maintained all exposures; no injuries were noted for the owner of the vehicle or any of the responders.