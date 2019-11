Congratulations to Stuart Wildcats for their second-place win in the U10 soccer tournament. (L to R) Marco Sanchez, Colton Hazelwood, Kris Blankenship, Audrey McGhee, Kinsleigh Harris, David Clark, Katilina Collette, Alexa Rivero, John Hughes, Ethan Hutchens, Cole Coffey, Jake Bryant. Coaches Erica Hazelwood, Brad Hazelwood, and Patrick Hutchens.