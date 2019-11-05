Grateful, thankful

Roger Moore

The Gathering Place

Grateful – Webster defines grateful as feeling or showing an appreciation of kindness; thankful.

As I drive through this beautiful countryside we call home and adore the majestic rolling hills, the of trees, flowers, and plants. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for God allowing me to be here, in this place, in this moment of time.

I often joke with my wife, who loves the sand and the palm trees, that Jesus always went to the mountains to pray just to explain my love for these beautiful mountains we live in. She’s come around quite a bit in the last 10 years we’ve lived here, learning to enjoy the sights and sounds of the countryside for herself.

Learning to have a heart of thankfulness or gratitude often takes a mind change, seeing your situations or circumstances from a different perspective or point of view. We all have troubles and problems that arise in our lives.

In John 16:33 Jesus said: These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”

So without a doubt there are gonna be good and bad times in our lives, seasons when it seems like everything is falling apart, and seasons when everything is going right. It’s simply part of this journey we call life.

Being grateful in the good and the bad takes some mindful thought control.

Paul shares in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.

I have to admit that I sometimes find my situation to not be a moment of rejoicing, how about you? The car won’t start, the washer quit working, the dog got out, money ran out before the month did, etc., get the picture? Yet, I’m supposed to rejoice? And be thankful?

I’ve learned over time that my attitude in these “life moments” will affect my mental, physical, and emotional well being greatly. My blood pressure will rise and my temperament will change. I’ll often become short with the ones I love so dearly. Therefore I’ve learned to change my perspective and be grateful that I have these problems. I have a car to work on, a washing machine to wash my clothes, a dog to chase, money to pay the bills, etc.

Learning to be grateful and thankful comes with time as we begin to make changes in our perspective and our outlook on this thing we call life. Learn to enjoy moment by moment and allow God to reside in the place in your heart where disappointments and distractions try to take your peace. Rejoice instead of complaining, learn to be grateful even in the worst of times. Let peace rule your heart knowing that in the process of time things work out.

Colossians 3:15:

And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to which also you were called in one body; and be thankful.