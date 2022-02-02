<img class="size-medium wp-image-57397 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/meeting_1634120882-300x169.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="169" \/>An Emergency Services Policy and a noise ordinance are among the new business items to be taken up by the Patrick County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Monday, February 7, at 6 p.m. in the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart.\r\n\r\nThe board also is scheduled to hear presentations from Acting Schools Superintendent Jason Wood and Lisa Price-Hughes, Resident Engineer of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).\r\n\r\nThe board may meet in closed session to discuss personnel, legal, contract and real estate matters.
