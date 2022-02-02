<img class="size-medium wp-image-60671 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/agenda_1643718786-300x101.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="101" \/>By Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nMembers of the Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board discussed changes in the group\u2019s focus at a January meeting.\r\n\r\nEDA Director Sean Adkins said that after the last meeting, he met with Jason El Koubi, interim president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP). Adkins said he was asked what the VEDP could do to help Patrick County.\r\n\r\n\u201cTo be honest, this wasn\u2019t a positive conversation,\u201d Adkins said, and recounted the conversation.\r\n\r\n\u201cI said, \u2018I don\u2019t think you can right now. I don\u2019t think you can because I have an EDA that won\u2019t spend money and I have a community that is kind of torn between the board (of supervisors) and the EDA,\u2019\u201d Adkins said he told Koubi.\r\n\r\nHe added that he decided to share the conversation with EDA board members because he felt they deserved to hear about it.\r\n\r\n\u201cI tell you that because I\u2019m on board, and I work really hard, and I want you to be right there with me. VEDP is ready, they\u2019re ready to support and push, and they like the momentum being built here,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nAuthority member Ron Haley said the authority is willing to spend money, depending on the project.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t want the perception that we are not interested in putting our money where our mouth is. We are, but we want it to be the right project for us; that we understand what the project is and what the long-term benefits are,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHaley said the EDA currently is changing its focus. He noted that in the past, the authority\u2019s focus was more on trying to support existing businesses already located in the county.\r\n\r\n\u201cNow, with Sean here and his experience in economic development and his contacts throughout the state, we as an EDA have got to learn how to use those and let Sean do what he does,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHaley added that the EDA board would continue to support existing businesses, while maintaining an open mind to the projects Adkins presents and working to better understand them and Adkins\u2019 goals.\r\n\r\n<strong><em>In other matters, the authority:<\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\n*Approved the consent agenda.\r\n\r\n*Approved the minutes of its December meeting.\r\n\r\n*Accepted the financial report as presented.\r\n\r\n*Discussed the language used in the Machine and Tools Tax. Authority members asked Adkins for more information to be presented at the next meeting.\r\n\r\nEDA members Bill Clark and Glenn Roycroft did not attend the meeting.
