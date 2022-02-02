[caption id="attachment_60666" align="alignright" width="371"]<img class=" wp-image-60666" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Bill-300x169.jpg" alt="" width="371" height="209" \/> Del. Wren Williams, R-Stuart, presents HB 1305, a bill to explore the feasibility of reopening Patrick County\u2019s sole hospital, to the Health, Welfare, and Institutions Committee. The committee voted 22-0 in favor of the bill, which now goes before the Appropriations Committee.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Callie Hietala\r\n\r\nA bill seeking to explore the feasibility of reopening Patrick County\u2019s hospital, which has been closed since 2017, has passed one major hurdle in Virginia\u2019s General Assembly, with unanimous approval from the 22-member Health, Welfare, and Institutions (HWI) Committee.\r\n\r\nThe bill will now go before the Appropriations Committee, and residents are invited to support the measure.\r\n\r\nDuring his presentation of the bill to HWI, Del. Wren Williams, R-Stuart, who sponsored the legislation, told committee members that since the hospital was shuttered in September 2017, \u201cour nearest emergency room is now over 30 minutes from town in Martinsville or across the North Carolina line in Mount Airy.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cIn addition,\u201d Williams said, \u201cwe live in a very rural area that covers over 500 square miles and we rely on the selfless volunteers in our fire and EMS departments to be the first responders in our community.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs in many counties across the state, volunteerism has decreased, he said, \u201cbut in our area it\u2019s decreased because the nearest ER (emergency room) is tough for people to leave work and travel to. Answering a quick call by taking a break from their day jobs to run a 20-minute transfer from a local nursing home or rehabilitation center for chest pain has now turned into a 4-hour journey to our neighboring localities. We continue to live day after day without a vital emergency services center in our community.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe bill that was approved by the Health, Welfare and Institutions (HWI) Committee was a substitute for his original bill, which he altered after discussions with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) about the successful reopening of a hospital in Lee County, another small, rural county he described as \u201calmost identical\u201d to Patrick. That county\u2019s hospital, like Patrick\u2019s, provided acute critical care and had a critical access license.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe original purpose of this bill was to work with the Virginia Department of Health to figure out the feasibility of working with the hospital that has been closed since 2017. This (substitute) bill, after discussions with VDH, models the Lee County situation, where they reopened their hospital utilizing resources from the Virginia Department of Health local board governing bodies, contracts with private firms, and an appropriations request, which I\u2019ll be dealing with later,\u201d Williams said.\r\n\r\nLee County \u201cfunded a feasibility study and after they funded it were able to work on obtaining federal grants and state funding,\u201d he said. \u201cI hope that we follow that same path that was provided by the Virginia Department of Health that has led to a successful reopening of a very small, very rural hospital like our own.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe new text of HB 1305 allows the Patrick County Board of Supervisors \u201cto enter into a contract for an investigation of the feasibility of reopening the Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County, in whole or in part, or establishing alternative locations in Patrick County and surrounding localities at which necessary health services may be provided.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe previous version of the bill directed VDH to conduct the study itself, rather than allowing the county to enter into an agreement with a private contractor.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Virginia Department of Health was interested in doing this, but they also asked for resources for us to get it done,\u201d Williams said, and added that the substitute bill \u201cwould allow us to actually fund a private contractor and the county would be the agent\u201d instead of VDH, though the health department would still be involved.\r\n\r\nWilliams said he is asking for $85,000 for the studies which would explore not only the feasibility of reopening the current hospital entirely or partially, but would also identify four alternative locations in the community \u201cthat would allow us to do something such as a 24-hour Urgent Care or an emergency medical services center which would be focused on stabilizing patients.\u201d\r\n\r\nWilliams noted that the county\u2019s local dialysis center, which is currently vacant, as one possible alternate location.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re really trying to make sure we have funding to explore all the options,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nThe project, Williams said, comes with a deadline. \u201cWe have to get this done in\u00a0 five years\u201d in order to \u201cmake sure that we beat the 10-year deadline on our critical access license.\u201d\r\n\r\nThat license would allow the hospital to receive a higher reimbursement rate from Medicare and Medicaid \u201cbecause we are a rural locality. If we lose that, we will have a much harder fight in front of us and that\u2019s why we started as soon as possible in the state legislation in order to get the ball rolling so we don\u2019t run out of time,\u201d Williams said.\r\n\r\nHe said the Lee County project took several years to complete, \u201cso we are sort of right there at that timeline.\u201d\r\n\r\nWilliams said the unanimous approval the bill earned in committee was a both a positive sign and an important one, demonstrating that it has bipartisan support. \u201cWhen it hits the other committees, they\u2019re going to see this is important to a lot of people and they\u2019re going to look at it more favorably.\u201d\r\n\r\nHowever, that does not mean Williams expects smooth sailing the rest of the way for HB 1305.\r\n\r\n\u201cFunding is something that\u2019s always contentious,\u201d he said. \u201cIt doesn\u2019t matter who\u2019s on whose side because eventually what\u2019s going to happen is the House budget is going to slam into the Senate budget and they\u2019re going to have to make all the pieces work together.\u201d\r\n\r\nIf the bill passes muster in the Appropriations Committee, it will then go before the full House for a vote, Williams said, \u201cand then it will be part of the House legislation that will cross over to the Senate side, where we will have to fight through the Senate to make sure they understand how important this is.\u201d\r\n\r\nWilliams said he likely will not know until about 24 hours before when the bill will be taken up by the Appropriations Committee, but he would \u201cwelcome and encourage anybody from Patrick County or any of the surrounding localities\u201d who would like to speak in favor of the bill to sign up to speak either virtually or in-person.\r\n\r\n\u201cJust watch the appropriations agenda,\u201d he said, which can be found on the state\u2019s legislative information system website, lis.virginia.gov.\r\n\r\nThat website suggests the bill has been assigned to the Health & Human Resources subcommittee, which meets Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.\r\n\r\nWhen the bill goes before the committee, there is an option to sign up to speak virtually, Williams said. \u201cIf we have 100 people, they\u2019ll give you 30 seconds (to speak), but at least 100 people came in support of this bill,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nMeeting agendas for committees and subcommittees can be found by clicking \u201cVirginia House of Delegates Meeting Schedule\u201d under \u201cMeeting Schedules\u201d on the General Assembly\u2019s website, virginiageneralassembly.gov.\r\n\r\nWilliams said anyone with questions about how to sign up to speak may contact his office for help. His staff can be reached by calling (804) 698-1009 or by email at <a href="mailto:DelWWilliams@house.virginia.gov">DelWWilliams@house.virginia.gov<\/a>.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve made it very clear that this is the number one funding issue for my locality,\u201d Williams said. \u201cI have impressed upon them that this is very, very important to the people of Patrick County and it must be funded.\u201d\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
