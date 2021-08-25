[caption id="attachment_55660" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-55660 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/VDOT1.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" \/> County residents peruse a 7.4-mile expansion project on U.S. 58. Construction is set to begin this fall or early winter. A magnified image at the project is available at www.virginiadot.org\/route58loversleap.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nThe $300 million design-build project to widen 7.4 miles of U.S. 58 over the Lovers Leap area will begin this fall or early winter and will continue for five years - until the spring of 2026- according to representatives and a video from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).\r\n\r\n\u201cThe primary purpose of the program is to enhance economic growth potential and to provide an adequate, safe, and efficient highway system along Virginia\u2019s southern boundary,\u201d according to a video presented at the meeting.\r\n\r\nDetailed plans for the upcoming project were released at a recent meeting in Stuart.\r\n\r\nIn addition to widening the 7.4-mile section to four lanes, the project also includes widening road shoulders, improving secondary roads connections and private entrances to provide greater intersection sight distance, adding turn lanes at all secondary road connections and crossovers, providing truck brake check areas and truck escape ramps, and enhancements to the Lovers Leap Overlook.\r\n\r\nEnhancements to the Overlook area include a better designation of the area, a safer access to the overlook, and an increased number of parking spaces.\r\n\r\nThe project will be broken into three segments - the eastern segment, central segment, and western segment - with work occurring on all three sections simultaneously.\r\n\r\nConstruction is set to begin one-fourth of a mile west of the Poor Farmers Farm Store, in Vesta, and will end at the existing 4-lane section of the U.S. 58 Stuart Bypass.\r\n\r\nThe western segment of the project will include two different styles of section, with the first type beginning one-quarter mile west of the Poor Farmers Farm Store and continuing three-quarters of a mile east of the Lovers Leap Overlook.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis typical section will provide for two lanes of traffic in both the westbound and eastbound directions with a raised grass median\u201d between them to enhance safety, according to the video.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_55661" align="aligncenter" width="758"]<img class="wp-image-55661 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/VDOT2.jpg" alt="" width="758" height="1021" \/> Three segments will be worked on simultaneously during the 7.4-mile expansion project on U.S. 58. The plan extends from the Poor Farmer\u2019s Farm Store, in Vesta, to the existing 4-lane section of the U.S. 58 Stuart Bypass.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe second type will continue from the ending of the overlook area to one-quarter mile east of entrance to the entrance of the DeHart Botanical Gardens. It also includes two lanes of traffic in the westbound and eastbound directions, but with an 18-foot paved median in between the lanes instead of a grass median.\r\n\r\nThe central segment will start one-fourth mile east of the Botanical Gardens and extends to the intersection of U.S. 58 and Virginia 640 down the mountain. The existing two lanes of U.S. 58 will become the westbound lanes, and two new eastbound lanes will be constructed.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe new eastbound lanes will descend Lovers Leap Mountain to the west of Greasy Bend Lane and will provide gentler downhill grades,\u201d the video stated.\r\n\r\nThe eastern segment will extend from the end of the central segment to the existing Stuart Bypass. This section will include two lanes of traffic in the eastbound and westbound directions and will tie into the existing Stuart Bypass.\r\n\r\nDuring construction, VDOT will also continue to acquire and secure the remaining rights-of-way needed. All effected property owners have already been contacted.\r\n\r\nLoud noises are to be expected during daytime hours due to rock drilling and blasting. When drilling and blasting, both directions of the road may be blocked for 15 to 20 minutes at a time.\r\n\r\n\u201cDrivers should expect loud noises and allow extra travel time,\u201d the video stated and noted message boards will be used to inform and alert drivers as needed.\r\n\r\nTrey Joyce, project engineer for Branch Civil, said the company must give a minimum 48-hour notice for drilling and blasting.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen that blasting starts happening, it\u2019s going to be going on pretty much every week,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nConstruction will typically take place during daylight hours Monday through Saturday, with some night work possible. During construction, the road may be reduced to one lane of traffic at times, with periodic delays of five to 15 minutes. Traffic may be controlled by flaggers or temporary signals.\r\n\r\nThe speed limit is anticipated to be reduced to 45 mph.\r\n\r\n\u201cMessage boards will be used at both ends of the project to communicate upcoming traffic changes, and drivers should expect delays due to the lengths of one-lane work zones,\u201d according to the video.\r\n\r\nIf an emergency condition arises that requires the closure of U.S. 58, an off-site detour will be used in the event of an emergency.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf an emergency event requires a total closure of U.S. 58, local, non-commercial traffic can still use secondary roads around the closure. However, a detour route has been developed primarily for rerouting commercial vehicles as many roads that could serve as alternative routes are not suitable for trucks and larger vehicles,\u201d the video stated.\r\n\r\nJoyce said the company and VDOT plan to hold a meeting with Emergency Services officials to discuss emergency route, \u201cso, they know if they get a 911 call where to go, how to get around, and what they got to do.\u201d.\r\n\r\nA two-week notice will be given if the road is going to be closed, and a one-week notice will be sent out for any kind of land closing, Joyce added.\r\n\r\nFor more information, call 276-224-2389, email Route58LoversLeap@branchcivil.com, or visit <a href="http:\/\/www.virginiadot.org\/route58loversleap">www.virginiadot.org\/route58loversleap<\/a>.\r\n\r\nConstruction improvements on the road originally began in the 1990s, with the U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program, and have included the Meadows of Dan Bypass, the Hillsville Bypass, and the Tri-County and Laurel Fork segment of U.S. 58.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n