Voice of the People

Thank you so much to the voters of the Peters Creek District for electing me to be Your Voice for Positive Change. I’d also like to thank my family, friends, my employers, volunteers, and other supporters throughout the county, for their endorsements, encouragement, support, and time throughout my campaign. A special thank you to Wren Williams, chairman of the Patrick County Republican Committee, Ron Haley, Bill Clark, and all members of PatCoVA PAC for endorsing me, and for providing factual information to the citizens of our county. I look forward to serving Patrick County, and to working with all of you so that our county can again, prosper and grow.

Respectfully,

Denise Stirewalt,

Peters Creek District Supervisor Elect