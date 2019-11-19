Birth Announced

Michael and Aimee Culler of Ararat, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Dalton Turner Culler.

Dalton was born at 8:01 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. He weighed 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, and was 21 1/4 inches long.

Dalton has a 3-year-old sister, Fallon Elise.

Grandparents are Benton and Katrina Culler, of Ararat, and Turner E. and Linda Thompson, also of Ararat.

Paternal great-grandparents are the late Allen and Margie Ella Epperson Culler of Meadows of Dan, and the late Darcy and Opal Goad Turman of Meadows of Dan.

Maternal great-grandparents are Mr. Turner U. Thompson of Ararat and the late Virginia Montgomery Thompson, and the late Mr. Robert Smith and Mrs. Frances Matthews Smith of Mt. Airy, N.C.