Community Calendar

Thursday, November 14

Buffalo Ridge Crime Watch: will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sycamore Baptist Church, 79 Sycamore Church Rd, Stuart. Sheriff Dan Smith and Commonwealth Attorney Stephanie Vipperman will be speaking.

Saturday, November 16

Fairystone VDF Auxiliary: hamburger steak dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; $7 for adults, $3.50 for children. Call in orders at 930-2113. Menu: hamburger steak, fries, baked beans, slaw, roll, drink and desserts. 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy. Rt. 57, Stuart.

Friday, November 22

Auction: by Johnny White. 5 p.m. to benefit the Red Bank Ruritan Club, Red Bank School Rd., Claudville. Items include household goods, tools, toys, food, jewelry and more. Concessions available. for more information call, (276) 694-7190.

Saturday, November 23

Mtn Home Masonic Lodge #263: Boston Butt sale, $30 per whole butt. Quantities limited. Order by contacting Jim Litten 694-2449, Jack Williams 694-5300 or JW Young 692-6625. Located at 111 Buena Vista, Ave. Stuart.

Sunday, November 24

Mtn. View Church of God and Prophecy: Thanksgiving celebration, 10:30 a.m. Performance by ‘GOD CAN’ gospel singers and lunch following the service. Located at 436 Mtn. View Church Rd. Patrick Springs.

LIVE MUSIC: Live music featured at the Coffee Break every Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

VISION – 12 STEPS TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY: Meet every Thursday night, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Harvest Worship Center’s Fellowship Hall, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart. For more information, call (276) 229-9392.

OPEN JAM: An open jam will be held every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m., music, food, family-friendly. Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS: Every first Thursday each month from 5 – 5:30 p.m., free, learn simple techniques to get started with an insight meditation practice. There will be a 10-minute meditation every meeting hosted by Garry Clifton. Patrick County Library.

COME TO THE TABLE, 12-STEP PROGRAM: A 12-step program centered in the Word of God and Jesus Christ, The Chain Breaker. Bring your hurts, hang-ups, and habits, and leave them. Meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mayo Mountain Church, Claudville Highway, Stuart. Call (276) 229-7462 or (276) 694-7614 for information.

NEW LIFE BIKERS: New Life Bikers meet at Honduras Coffee Shop on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m., and on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call (276) 692-5740.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Providence United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30 –10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, apples, juice, and coffee. Donations benefit United Methodist men’s mission work. Eat-in or take out.

Turkey Shoot: sponsored by the Smith River Wildlife Club. Starting Nov. 8th the club meets each Friday at 7 p.m. until Nov. 29, Smith River Wildlife Club Building, Charity Hwy., Woolwine. Trophy given away each night.

BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Willis Gap Community Center will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7 – 10 a.m. homemade biscuits, apples, eggs, country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, pancakes, and much more. Donations to Willis Gap Community Center.

SPENCER-PENN CENTRE November: Barn Quilt Class: November 17th, 1 p.m., check Facebook or E-mail Susan at spc.susan@yahoo.com for details. Spots will be given on a first paid first served basis. Third Thursday Trivia Night: November 21st at 6:30 p.m., Theme of the month: Classic TV. $10 per team. Teams of no more than 5 people. Winning team will go home with a prize. Concessions will be sold – cash only! Painting: November 22, 6 – 9 p.m., Join Genie as she guides students through this three hour class. Pre-registration and payment is required. Cost is $20/members and $25/non-members. Call the Centre at (276) 957-5757 for more information. Snow Globe: Saturday, November 23rd, 9 – 11 a.m. Instructor Vickie Wasoski. Make a mason jar snow globe. $8/members, $12/non-members. Christmas Movie & Dinner with Santa: Friday, December 6th, 6:30pm. We are so excited to announce this year’s Christmas event! Dinner and a surprise movie with Santa! Call the Centre for your reservations. $15/Adult includes dinner; $15/child includes dinner and a photo with Santa. Must register by November 29th. Open computer lab: Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Computer Lab will be open to the public. High Speed Internet Access is available. Photography Club Meeting: November 7, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Digital photography for amateurs, $24 annual dues. Story Time & Play Date: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Carole-Anne Penn will lead story, songs, crafts and then play time with friends. Storytime and crafts are geared toward preschoolers, but all ages are welcome. Charles & Rose Hylton Library: Open Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up for a library card today. Book Club: Meets the third Thursday at 3:00 p.m., Everyone is welcome. Call the Centre for the book selection. Chair Aerobics: Thursday Mornings with instructor, Paula Battle. 11:30 a.m., Free, M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness. Aerobics: Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Instructor: Anita Hooker. This is a free class with the M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness. Yoga: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., $40 for 6 weeks, drop-in at $8 per class. Yoga mats provided –bring a blanket or towel. Free childcare provided for attendees. Call to register.

475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. (276) 957-5757.

HJDB Events – November:

15th – Friday Morning Jam Sessions. One Day at A Time. 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. 15th – Bassett Music Jamboree- WOUNDTIGHT- 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets $5. Concessions available. 15th – Paint Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Paint with Genie’s Art. $25. 18th – Game on. Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 18th – Bible Study. 10 a.m.. Pastor TBD. 18th – Bible Study. 11 a.m.. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 20th – Game on. Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast & Lunch available. 22nd – Friday Morning Jam Sessions. ‘The Kitchen Pickers.’ 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. 22nd – Quarter Auction. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 for two paddles and one door prize ticket. Additional paddles available. 22nd – Paint Night. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Paint with Genie’s Art. $25. 25th – Game on, Games. Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 25th – Bible Study. 10 a.m. Pastor TBD. 25th – Bible Study. 11 a.m. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 27th – Game on. Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available. 29th – Friday Morning Jam. Sessions, 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. For more information call, (276) 629-1369 or visit www.hjdbeventcenter.com/upcoming-events.

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Book Club meets, the second Thursday of every month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., with Garry Clifton.

COFFEE FOR VETERANS: The first Tuesday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m. at The Landmark Center, 105 Landmark Drive, Stuart. Donuts and coffee will be served. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

Carroll County Genealogy Club: Open every Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. anyone interested in genealogy is invited to stop in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, Hillsville. Regular monthly meeting will be November 20th, at 6:00 p.m. During the months of November and December special research will be done on the Bond and Burcham Families.

BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE Nov. 18-21:

Monday: Meadows of Dan – School, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; BB&T, 2 to 2:55 p.m. Community Building, 3 to 4:50 p.m. Tuesday: Woolwine– School, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple Tree Center, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Rose Window, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Charity Baptist Church, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Robert’s Market, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: Ararat — Fellowship Church, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 2:30 to 3 p.m. Lee’s Greenery, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Willis Gap Community Building, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Jeb Stuart Grocery, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Trinity Christian School, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday: Step, 10 to 11 a.m. Hardin Reynolds School, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrick Henry Fire Station, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. For more information, call (276) 694-3352.