WES thanks veterans for service

Woolwine Elementary School offered special thanks and appreciation from students and staff to all veterans and others who attended a Veterans Day Celebration held at the school on Thursday, Nov. 7. Ms. Turner’s and Mr. Gunter’s sixth graders presented an excellent program. WES teacher and veteran Nevada Thompson was the guest speaker who spoke of celebrating and honoring veterans each day.

The PCHS Military STAR Club Color Guard did the presentation of colors. Ms. Stephens, band/music teacher, and sixth students played TAPS and fourth graders performed a selection titled, “Armed Forced Melody.”

Veterans and their families enjoyed a meal prepared by Ellen Hylton, cafeteria manager, and Ms. Hylton and Mrs. Gutshall, cafeteria staff. Mr. Roop and Nurse Worley, Junior Beta sponsors and club members served the veterans and families during lunch in the gym.

Jeannie King, principal expressed her appreciation to all veterans, their families, the sixth graders, fourth graders, band/chorus members, Junior Beta members, Sandra Rakes and PCHS Military STAR Club, cafeteria staff, office staff, technology staff, teachers, staff, custodial staff, guest speaker Thompson and Acting Superintendent Dr. David Martin for their support of the school and students.