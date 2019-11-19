New Sr. Beta members inducted at PCHS

Thirty-one Patrick County High School students were inducted into the Sr. Beta chapter during a ceremony on Sept. 30.

The newly inducted members are Braedon Augustine, Mackenzie Belcher, Katie Brintle, Emma Cassel, Olivia Cassel, Ashton Collins, Ethan Curry, Abigail Epperson, Macy Hall, Hannah Handy, Brooklyn Harmon, Samantha Harris, Melissa Hazard, Autumn Heath, James Heath, Kelsey Hess, Emma Hutchens, Willow Kelley, Alexis Lemons, Pedro Joaquin-Ortega, Emma Nickelston, Jared Peal, Tobias Perkins, Jadyn Pruitt, Irene Smith, Jaden Spence, Kaitlyn Steele, Samantha Stewart, Mia Stowe, Kaylee Towler, and LeAnna Whitlow.

The Beta Club at PCHS was established on March 3, 1937 at Stuart High. It is the second oldest Beta Club in Virginia, and many members are third and fourth generation Betas.

The Sr. Beta club is always looking for new ways to help out in the community. Anyone with new ideas should contact Jonathan Turchek. His email is jonathan.turchek@patrick.k12.va.us.