Mr. William Larry Mankins, age 73 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows in Laurel Fork, Virginia. He was born in Patrick County on August 5, 1948, to the late William Lester Mankins and Nellie Hill Mankins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelby M. Dalton.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Agee Mankins of Meadows of Dan; one son, Slade Mankins of Pittsburgh, PA; one daughter, Sara Alderman of Willis; two grandchildren, Breanna and Rachael; and special nephew, Laine Dalton of Stuart.

William was a true entrepreneur and had many different businesses during his lifetime. He loved the freedom of farm life, enjoyed the craftsmanship of making leather goods and picture frames, and was always open to meeting new friends at his antiques stores. He especially loved collecting, exchanging, and selling vintage postcards. He was a founding member of the Reynolds Homestead Postcard club and started and ran the Salem/Roanoke Postcard show for many years, drawing dealers and buyers from across the nation. He participated in trade shows throughout the East Coast and was well known in the matchbook collecting community as well. He was a good chess player and enjoyed time outdoors hiking. His gentle spirit will be missed by family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Stateline Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Westfield, NC. on Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.