Mrs. Betty Lou Simmons Martin, age 84, of Stuart, Virginia went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Stokes County on May 30, 1938, to the late George Robert (Bob) Simmons and Etta Mamie Boothe Simmons Terrell. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Junior Martin; six brothers, Ed Simmons, Wilbur (Hub) Simmons, Raymond Simmons, Roy (Peewee) Simmons, Gilmer Simmons, and Cecil Simmons. Mrs. Martin was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Betty loved the Lord with all her heart and was a faithful member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church for as long as her health permitted. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Martin is survived by two daughters, Cindy Martin Tucker of Stuart, Robin Martin Fain of Stuart; five grandchildren, Tony Kendrick (Ashley), Matt Baliles, Tiffany Bowman (Nick), Terry Gilley, Justin Fain; five great-grandchildren, Marley Baliles, Maddyson Kendrick, Ani Baliles, Raelee Bowman, Callie Bowman; five sisters-in-law, Ruth Simmons of Greensboro, Frances Hopkins of Stuart, Mary Hilda Martin of Stuart, Ruby Martin of Lawsonville, Polly Martin of Martinsville; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

A funeral service for Mrs. Martin will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Elder Clarence Bowman and Elder Rodney Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday afternoon.