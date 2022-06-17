On Monday, June 13, 2022, Wilson Monroe Dalton, loving husband and father of 5 children, passed away at the age of 83 in Stuart, FL.

Monroe was born April 8, 1939, in Meadows of Dan, VA to the late Woodrow Wilson and Avis Hensley Dalton. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Military Police Corps and then went on to work for the city of Martinsville, VA for 5 years as a Policeman. He received his Associate’s degree in Business Management and then went on to work in the textile industry.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and caring for his lawn. He attended Grace Alliance Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorna S. Dalton of 8 wonderful years; his 5 children, Wesley Monroe Dalton and his wife Phyllis; Timothy Warren Dalton and his 2 children, Cody and Brittney; Debra Denise Dalton and her 2 children, Melody and Tyler; Tonya Lavette Dalton and her 3 children, Austin, Dalton and Gavin; Travis Shawn Dalton and his wife Heather and their daughter, Ava; and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 siblings, sister, Sue Dalton; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Evelena Dalton; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Diane Dalton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Mayberry Presbyterian Church, 1127 Mayberry Church Rd, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Spangler Family Cemetery. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at Mayberry Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mayberry Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 624, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120 or the Spangler Family Cemetery Fund, 1202 Cloudbreak Rd, Meadow of Dan, VA 24120.