Mrs. Emily Olive Culler Clement, 94, of Ararat, VA, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born in Patrick County, VA, May 22, 1928, to the late Irby Luther and Caroline Susan Bondurant Culler. Mrs. Clement enjoyed life and helping others. She delighted in volunteering, spending many volunteer hours at Northern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Clement was an avid gardener and very talented, making various crafts. Mrs. Clement will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law, Doris Surratt, Shirley Horton, Peggy Martin and Kenneth, Marie Horton and Dale, Rita Clement and Ben Boren, Mary Dowell, Michelle Lawson and Mike; sons and daughters-in-law, H.L. Clement, III and Cathi, and Darryl Clement and Sandra; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Nelson Culler and Linda; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clement was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Clement, Jr., a granddaughter Jennifer Horton; sons-in-law, Wade Surratt and Charles Dowell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Marshall and Roscoe, Patsy Marshall and Roger, an infant sister, Alma Francis Culler; and a brother and sister-in-law, Floyd and Grace Culler. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rev. Buford Jessup and Rev. Rickey Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening, June 12, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.