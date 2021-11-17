<img class="aligncenter wp-image-58473 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Woman.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="608" \/>By Taylor Boyd and Debbie Hall\r\n\r\nA woman apparently succumbed in a Sunday blaze at 1609 Russell Creek Road in Stuart, according to fire officials and authorities.\r\n\r\nPatrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the remains of Brenda G. Christian, 74, were transported to the Medical Examiner\u2019s office in Roanoke to determine the cause of death.\r\n\r\nFoul play is not expected, Smith added.\r\n\r\nBuddy Dollarhite, chief of the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire call was received at 12:40 p.m. and the department was toned out at 12:42 p.m.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were on the scene about 10 minutes later,\u201d he said. \u201cOnce we got on the scene - a single-story, wood-framed house - we had fire blowing out the front door. We were told that a resident was still inside, and we knocked the fire down as quickly as we possibly could.\u201d\r\n\r\nChristian was located about 20-minutes after the department arrived at the scene, Dollarhite said.\r\nBased on his understanding, Dollarhite said she was cold and trying to start a fire when something went awry.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m not quite at all sure what happened. That\u2019s up to the investigator to determine all that,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nSmith said his office and a fire investigator with the Virginia State Police are conducting a full investigation of the incident.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs of this point, there is nothing to indicate arson,\u201d Smith said, adding \u201cthe investigation is continuing.\u201d\r\n\r\nDollarhite said the bulk of the fire was knocked down within 20- to 30-minutes of fire crews\u2019 arrival.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou\u2019ll always have hotspots\u201d remaining, Dollarhite said. \u201cIt takes a while to do salvage and overhaul and try to get the hotspots completely cold so the investigator can do his job.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt least one of the department\u2019s trucks remained at the scene until 6 p.m., Dollarhite said. The body was moved after permission was obtained from the Virginia State Police, which also responded to the scene.\r\n\r\nIn addition, other agencies responding to the scene were the CCDF Volunteer Fire Department, Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and Moorefield Store Volunteer Fire Department were also on the scene, along with Station 8 and several members of the Patrick County Sheriff\u2019s Office, Dollarhite and Smith said.\r\n\r\nStuart Volunteer Fire Department had two fire trucks and 12 firefighters at the scene, Dollarhite said. The CCDF had three trucks and three crew members; Moorefield Store had two fire trucks and three crew members, Patrick Springs had two fire trucks and a crew of five, and Station 8 had two ambulances and four crew members at the scene.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
