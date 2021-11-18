Moses Reynolds, 87, of Stuart passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home, He was born in Patrick County to the late Edward Lee Reynolds and Lillie Cobb Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Houchins Reynolds, three sisters, Dora Tatum, Era Penn, Margaret Penn, four brothers, Richard, Randolph, Douglas and Tommy Reynolds.

Surviving is a special nephew and caregiver, Adrian Penn and numerous nieces, cousins and nephews.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean war . He worked at Stanley Furniture for over fifty years. After retirement he would cut firewood, mow yards and helpful to his neighbors.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Monday. November 22, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, VA with Bishop Michael Penn officiating and military rites by Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Norris Funeral Services Chapel.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Reynolds family.

