Annual Patrick County Christmas Parade set

The 48th annual Patrick County Christmas Parade will be held place Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., with a rain date of December 14, according to a release from One Family Productions, which hosts the event.

Martin F. Clark Jr., was named the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade, which carries the theme “A Christmas Story.”

In addition to recently retiring as circuit court judge, Clark is a renowned author. His recent release, The Substitution Order, continues to receive excellent reviews.

Chris Prutting, parade director, said “we are excited to honor Martin Clark for his many years of service to Patrick County, as well as celebrate his incredible accomplishments as an author. The theme, ‘A Christmas Story,’ is timely not only because of Martin’s continued success with the release of his new book, but it also felt appropriate as our community continues to celebrate the brand new [Blue Ridge Regional Library] Bookmobile that so many in our area helped bring to fruition.”

Line up for the parade will begin at noon on Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart. Again, this year, line up should be complete by 1:15 p.m. to allow for judging.

Along with Clark, other members of the community will serve as judges for the parade and several awards will be given: Grand Marshal award, highlighting the float that most effectively embodies the “A Christmas Story” theme; “Spirit of the Season” award to the float which the judges believe embodies the true spirit of the holiday season; Chamber of Commerce award, highlighting a chamber member entry; and Best in Show to a representative of the local fire department and rescue squad entries.

One Family Productions invites all parade participants to interpret and embody the theme of the parade in their float decorations.

All participants, including businesses, educational and non-profit organizations, churches, pageant title holders, and others should submit entry forms by Dec. 2 to secure a place in the lineup. Registration forms will be available online (http://bit.ly/PCchristmasparade), printed in the Enterprise weekly until Nov. 27, and can be picked up in person at WHEO Radio and the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office. Entries are $20, with a $25 fee for entries after Dec. 2. Horse and riders may be registered for $5 per rider/horse, and fees for fire and rescue apparatus are waived. **Due to liability risks and safety concerns, no ATVs/4 wheelers will be allowed.**

For more information, contact Prutting at (276) 692-7195, visit the Facebook page “Patrick County Christmas Parade,” or email pcchristmasparade@gmail.com.